Meta Games Coin Price Tops $0.19 (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $210.50 million and $64,186.92 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta Games Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000095 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin was first traded on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.186519 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $25,766.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta Games Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

