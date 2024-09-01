MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $183.04 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $30.73 or 0.00052987 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $183.04 million and $3.62 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 31.26410091 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $3,438,454.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

