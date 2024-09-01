Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,086,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 519,641 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 1.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Micron Technology worth $1,063,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,174 shares of company stock worth $7,710,093 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $96.24. 18,819,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,260,470. The stock has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average is $114.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

