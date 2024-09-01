Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.42

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.42 and traded as high as $30.25. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 37,286 shares trading hands.

MPB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $504.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 116,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 80,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

