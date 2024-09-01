MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.75 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MidWestOne Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MidWestOne Financial Group

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.