Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $0.42

Mina (MINA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Mina has a total market cap of $482.90 million and approximately $14.46 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,183,415,811 coins and its circulating supply is 1,151,865,341 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,183,259,647.8400393 with 1,151,608,148.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.43146034 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $13,479,481.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

