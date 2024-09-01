Mina Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.49 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $487.48 million and $13.49 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,183,311,475 coins and its circulating supply is 1,151,711,808 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,183,259,647.8400393 with 1,151,608,148.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.43146034 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $13,479,481.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

