Mirova US LLC Buys 32,764 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,588,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for 2.6% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $205,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

AWK stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.94. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

