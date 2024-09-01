Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 4,449 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $298,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

