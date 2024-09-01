Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,478. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.96. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $352.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

