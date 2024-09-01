Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 839.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,609,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,483,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,098,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,242,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $316.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

