Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $13.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.20. 318,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,624. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $258.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

