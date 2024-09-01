Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.73. 2,175,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.51 and a 200-day moving average of $132.32.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

