Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,710,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 951,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,081,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 635,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,600,000 after acquiring an additional 53,170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,382. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.81. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

