Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Invests $304,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $573.97. The stock had a trading volume of 282,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,242. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $570.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.56. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.