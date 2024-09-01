Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $493,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $90.38. 8,403,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,724,822. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.