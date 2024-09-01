Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 586.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $665,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 81.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 35,244 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.98. 1,434,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,044. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.36 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

