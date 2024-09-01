Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys 17,500 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after buying an additional 12,452,415 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $80,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,400 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap Price Performance
Shares of SNAP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 17,230,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,633,610. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $1,039,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,041,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,710,096.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,396.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,338,370 shares of company stock worth $11,984,203. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.