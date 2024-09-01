Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $4.41 Million Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,353 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IMAX by 90.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 279,410 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after buying an additional 118,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. 300,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,745. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

