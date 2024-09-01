Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $542,000 Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Upwork by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 39,801 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,303. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. Upwork had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at $921,496.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,684 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $58,090.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,240.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,462 shares of company stock worth $707,130. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

