Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 15,991 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,991 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2,387.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11,450.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.56. The company had a trading volume of 252,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,334. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

