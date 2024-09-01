Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 16,750 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 8.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 71.0% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $249,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Humana by 236.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.47. 1,135,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,611. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.67 and its 200-day moving average is $346.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.