Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,399 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,008.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,296 shares of company stock worth $44,532,174. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $6.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,699. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50. The stock has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

