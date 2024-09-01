Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $284,337,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,552,000 after purchasing an additional 703,098 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,635,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,496. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $175.96. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average is $165.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

