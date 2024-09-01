Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $568.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,914. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $569.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

