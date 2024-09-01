Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,420 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Chevron makes up about 0.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.95. 6,414,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,230,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.65.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

