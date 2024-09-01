Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 120 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after acquiring an additional 330,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after acquiring an additional 43,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total transaction of $51,187,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,788,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,746,113,773.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total transaction of $51,187,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,788,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,113,773.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock valued at $686,890,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $483.34. 2,982,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $453.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

