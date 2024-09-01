Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.11 and last traded at $38.70. Approximately 5,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 9,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

Separately, Barclays raised Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

