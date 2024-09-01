Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.11 and last traded at $38.70. Approximately 5,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 9,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays raised Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Mondi Stock Performance
Mondi Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
About Mondi
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
