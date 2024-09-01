Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Cuts Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410,650 shares during the quarter. Gerdau comprises approximately 4.6% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned about 0.09% of Gerdau worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Gerdau by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,292,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 187,764 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 266,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 193,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 454,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 133,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GGB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.26. 6,468,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,259,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

