Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Lowers Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lowered its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ILF traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.93. 1,889,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,438. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

