MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MongoDB Stock Up 18.3 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $290.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.87. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

