Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,287 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.73% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $291,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after acquiring an additional 148,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 97,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,624,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total value of $1,767,134.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,018,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,215 shares of company stock worth $88,496,208 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $934.68. 520,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,825. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $850.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $761.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

