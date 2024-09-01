Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $96.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,819,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,260,470. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,174 shares of company stock worth $7,710,093. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.12.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

