Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $11.83 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $188.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,104,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.42 and a 200-day moving average of $176.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

