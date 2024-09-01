Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $13.28 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,549,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,682. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

