Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,905.8% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.55. The company had a trading volume of 955,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.53. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

