Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 17,706.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.21. 844,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,712. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $278.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

