Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,775 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.95 on Friday, reaching $234.84. 2,771,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,697. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,107 shares of company stock worth $9,014,710 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

