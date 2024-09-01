Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,924 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,920 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 81.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $574.41. 1,982,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,796. The company has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

