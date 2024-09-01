Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $368.50. 3,216,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $366.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

