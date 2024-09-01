Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 34.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,951,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $95.43. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $109.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.925 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 67.40%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

