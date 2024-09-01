Morgan Stanley Trims HP (NYSE:HPQ) Target Price to $36.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after buying an additional 3,062,441 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of HP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $786,237,000 after buying an additional 1,319,731 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $383,028,000 after buying an additional 403,355 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in HP by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,710,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $375,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

