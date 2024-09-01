Mowi ASA (MHGVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on September 16th

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1216 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.10.

MHGVY opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

