MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,249 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of MSA Safety worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in MSA Safety by 7.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,117. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.63. 101,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,160. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.51 and its 200 day moving average is $184.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.35 and a 12 month high of $200.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.30 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

About MSA Safety

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

See Also

