MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.37

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.37 and last traded at $99.37, with a volume of 288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.57.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $611.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

