M&T Bank Co. (MTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

M&T Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $16.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $172.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $176.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,699 shares of company stock worth $3,395,049. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

