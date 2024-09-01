MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 34,623 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2,104.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,268 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

Adobe Trading Up 0.8 %

ADBE stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $574.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,796. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $550.32 and a 200 day moving average of $519.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.