MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,992 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $1,587,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,620 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 58,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $139.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,911. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.05.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,970 over the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.