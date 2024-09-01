MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $1.68 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $128.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,116,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

