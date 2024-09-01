MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $39.83 Million in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 474,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,829,000. Bank of Montreal accounts for approximately 1.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.07% of Bank of Montreal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $83.62. 537,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,822. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 75.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

